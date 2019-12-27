Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Teaser Page

Highlights Vivo S1 Pro is already available in China and Philippines

The Vivo S1 Pro will come as an upgrade to the already launched Vivo S1

The handset sports AMOLED screen, 4500mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, is all set to add another smartphone to its product portfolio. The smartphone in question is the Vivo S1 Pro and it will be exclusively available via Amazon India. A teaser page of the Vivo S1 Pro has gone live on the e-commerce website with a tagline ‘Style Like a Pro.’ Notably, the Vivo S1 Pro was launched in other countries like China and the Philippines a few weeks ago, and the company is expected to bring the same version to the Indian market as well. The Vivo S1 Pro will be a successor to the Vivo S1 which made its debut in India in August 2019. That said, the Vivo S1 Pro will be the second smartphone in Vivo ‘S’ series. Other specs of the smartphone include AMOLED display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad-camera setup and a 4500mAh battery. In the past, it was rumoured that the Vivo S1 Pro would debut as the Vivo V17 in the Indian market, but that did not happen.

Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Everything You Need to Know

In India, the Vivo ‘S’ series is aimed at the offline market. The Vivo S1, despite sporting mediocre hardware, was launched at a starting price of Rs 17,990. While Amazon India is teasing the Vivo S1 Pro as its exclusive, we may see similar steep pricing for the S1 Pro in India when it launches.

Talking about the Vivo S1, it was aimed at the youth and featured an attractive and eye-catchy design. The Vivo S1 rocks a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it has the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S1 offers a triple rear camera setup sporting a primary 16MP lens, 8MP secondary lens and 2MP depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera and comes backed with a 4500mAh battery.

As you can see, the Vivo S1′ spec-sheet isn’t that powerful, but the pricing of the handset began at Rs 17,990. We expect the Vivo S1 Pro to be the costliest phone with Snapdragon 665 chipset in India beating the current Oppo A9 2020 smartphone.

Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications and Features

Because the Vivo S1 Pro is already available in a couple of markets, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone with us. The Vivo S1 Pro flaunts a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a teardrop notch on top of the screen. Under the hood, the S1 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In a separate leak, a report from 91mobiles state the 8GB+128GB variant of the Vivo S1 Pro will retail for Rs 19,990 in India.

The Vivo S1 Pro offers quad-camera setup on the rear side comprising of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the S1 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. The handset measures 8.68mm thick and weighs around 187 grams. Lastly, it runs Android 9 Pie and comes with a 4500mAh battery underneath.

The spec-sheet of the Vivo S1 Pro is quite identical to the Vivo S1, albeit the company will be switch to quad-camera setup on the back and a Qualcomm processor.