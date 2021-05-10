Vivo Commits to Three Years of Major Updates for Certain Devices

Vivo has made decent strides over the course of the last two years, going from a company that offered poor specifications and a lacklustre UI for a rather expensive price, with the sole purpose of targeting offline markets to going to offering decently priced devices that offered features that made the device worthy of a slightly higher price.

This also made the company’s recent devices, especially from the X-series and V-series of devices, proper contenders in the hotly contested Indian market.

That being said, the software side is not behind as well, going from a bloated UI to something that was quite similar to stock Android but with some features that make it easy to use the device.

Now, in a bid to further provide a better experience, the company has announced that it will be expanding the software support for certain devices providing three years of updates, namely proper Android versions for select devices.

Will Vivo Actually Provide Three Years Of Software Support

Well, yes, but there is a catch. The company has stated that it will be providing software support, including three years of major OS upgrades and security updates to its X-series of devices, but this will be applicable for devices launched post-July of 2021.

To add to this, the software support will be applicable to only three markets, namely Europe, Australia and India. As for the other markets, Vivo has stated that they will continue to get regular Android security updates.

This move, as per the company, is part of its commitment to provide new products to its consumers, with the Senior Vice President and CTO Yujian Shi stating that featuring top of the line hardware, the X-series of devices are built to last. Now, the company wants to make sure that customers get software support that lives up to their expectations.

He also added that the company continues to innovate, keeping the user in their mind and, with this pledge, it is making a promise to the customers that they will be able to enjoy a flagship device for an extended period and benefit from the latest software features.

This announcement came after the company launched the Vivo Y52s t1, which sports a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the device relies on a 48MP+2MP dual camera setup with an 8MP selfie sensor. For power, it relies on a 5000 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charging.