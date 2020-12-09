Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 948 Family Entertainment Plus Postpaid Plan With Unlimited Data

The price for primary connection is Rs 699, whereas the secondary connection is being added for Rs 249, however, they come bundled for Rs 948 per month

By December 9th, 2020 AT 7:33 PM
    After launching the REDX Family postpaid plan, Vodafone Idea has now introduced the Entertainment Plus family postpaid plan priced at Rs 948. For the unaware, Vi has an individual Entertainment Plus postpaid plan priced at Rs 699. The new Entertainment Plus Family postpaid plan is also priced at Rs 699, however, the telco is charging additional Rs 249 for a secondary add-on which takes the overall price to Rs 948 (without taxes). Similar to the REDX Family plan that was launched recently, Vi is providing unlimited data with the Rs 948 postpaid plan. Sadly, the plan will be available only in UP East circle. Also, the recent price hike on Vi’s entry-level postpaid plans seems to be applicable only on the postpaid plans available in UP East circle.

    Vi Entertainment Plus Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 948: Benefits Detailed

    Vi continues the tradition of bundling at least one add-on connection with the newly launched postpaid plan. The Rs 948 postpaid plan comes with two connections- one primary connection and one secondary add-on connection. Vi is offering unlimited data for the primary connection, unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes for one rental period. Whereas the secondary connection will get only 30GB data per rental, unlimited voice calling and the same 100 SMSes for one month.

    As noted, the price for primary connection is Rs 699, whereas the secondary connection is being added for Rs 249. That said, Vi will not allow customers to remove the secondary connection, and it comes bundled with the Entertainment Plus Family postpaid plan. Vi allows the users to add up to five connections to the primary connection, and it can be done separately by paying Rs 249 every month.

    Other benefits of the Rs 948 postpaid plan include free Amazon Prime subscription for one year, ZEE5 Premium for one year and Vi Movies & TV app subscription for one year. The difference between the Rs 948 and Rs 1,348 Family postpaid plans is the lack of Netflix one-year subscription.

    The new plan launch has been confirmed by Vodafone Idea saying it will be available only in UP East circle for now. On top of that, it seems like the recent price hike on Vi Rs 598 (increased to Rs 649) and Rs 749 (increased to Rs 799) Family postpaid plans is applicable only in UP East circle as the company has listed old postpaid plans as available across ‘all other circles.’

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

