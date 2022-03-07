Vi Looking for VP & Head — Digital Product Owner After Reema Jain’s Exit

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is currently looking for a candidate to fill out the “VP & Head — Digital Product Owner”, position in the company. This comes after the recent exit of Reema Jain, former Chief Digital Officer, Vi. In an internal email, Vi had said that it will be re-aligning the digital organisation with three verticals, including Consumer Digital Marketing, Consumer Digital Products and Partnerships, and Digital Delivery. Here are the job details and requirements posted by Vi.

Vodafone Idea Wants a Person With at least 10 Years of Experience for this Job

The purpose of this job from Vodafone Idea is to build a strategy for providing an end-to-end experience for consumers and meeting the telco’s aspiration of digital monthly active users. The ultimate goal for the person applying for this job will be to get requirements from multiple functions of the company and map out a plan for the journey creation for delivering a seamless experience to the consumers.

The Digital Product Owner or Digital PO is an end-to-end delivery owner for Vi digital platforms. Vi PO will have to be flexible and work with multiple functional heads such as consumer marketing – prepaid, postpaid, enterprise, and care teams.

PO is the bridge between the various business functions and digital delivery. Vi said that any person applying for this job must have at least an experience of 10 years whereas an MBA candidate should also have at least seven to eight years of relevant experience in an online or digital organisation.

There are more requirements from the person, such as good communication skills, MS-excel skills, deep expertise of agile tools, and more. The pay range of the job is not given, but the telco is looking for a person in Mumbai or Bangalore region. To apply for the job, you can check out Vi’s LinkedIn page and navigate to the Jobs section. The company is actively recruiting for the job, which was posted three weeks ago.