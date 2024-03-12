USOF, Prasar Bharati and ONDC Sign Tripartite MoU to Expand Digital Services in Rural India

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The Government of India, through strategic partnerships and initiatives, aims to extend affordable digital services across the nation, fostering inclusivity and socio-economic development.

Highlights

  • USOF, Prasar Bharati, and ONDC collaborate to proliferate affordable digital services.
  • Integration of broadband with OTT and e-commerce platforms targets rural connectivity.
  • Initiative aims to expand digital services, including education, health, and agriculture.

Follow Us

USOF, Prasar Bharati and ONDC Sign Tripartite MoU to Expand Digital Services in Rural India
The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aiming to proliferate affordable and accessible digital services across the country.

Bundling Broadband with OTT and E-commerce

The MoU, signed with Prasar Bharati and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aims to leverage BharatNet infrastructure to provide affordable digital services across India.




Also Read: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Telecom Reforms, Including Spectrum Sandbox

Under the agreement, broadband services will be bundled with Over-the-Top (OTT) and e-commerce platforms, addressing connectivity, content, and commerce needs in rural areas, the Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of key officials including Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), and Niraj Verma, Administrator of USOF, T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, A K Jha, ADG, Platforms, Prasar Bharati, and Sunil Kumar Verma, Joint Secretary of DoT.

Empowering Rural Connectivity and Commerce

The Ministry emphasised USOF's role in facilitating high-speed broadband and mobile connections in Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages in the country.

Reportedly, this MoU will enable bundled Prasar Bharati OTT as a service, including linear channels, Live TV, and on-demand content, among end consumers, while USOF will ensure high-speed broadband services in rural and remote areas. Additionally, ONDC will contribute technical expertise to enable digital commerce in products and services.

This initiative will be expanded to cover more services like education, health, training, credit, insurance, agriculture, among others, the Ministry said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Rupesh :

An old saying, "A lie told hundred times becomes a truth." How many times times DoT penalised telcos in past…

Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Faraz :

Will they keep 26 GHz only for enterprises ?? I wonder when they will deploy it at market, shopping malls,…

India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

airbird :

Then why i m getting high 5g speed in jio in comparison of airtel 5g..i checked it at diff location..

Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments