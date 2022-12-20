Urban Pro Z Smartwatch Launched in India for an Introductory Price of Rs 2999

Urban Pro Z, a new smartwatch launched by Urban, one of the fastest-growing smart wearables brands in India, will be available with a big 1.85-inch HD display for the users. One of the highlights of the smartwatch is Bluetooth calling, which not many smartwatches offer at this price range today. Further, 100+ customisable watch faces can ensure that you always walk out in style wearing the Urban Pro Z. Whether you are running out to the office or going for a morning walk/run, you can rely on the Urban Pro Z to give you the metrics and data for your movement activities. Let's see what more you get with the Urban Pro Z.

Urban Pro Z Specifications

The Urban Pro Z comes with dedicated dual sensors for 24x7 health monitoring, an AI voice assistant and more. There's a large 1.85-inch HD display (full touch in nature) to interact with the smartwatch. The Urban Pro Z comes supports Bluetooth 5.0, which will enable you to make calls without touching your smartphone, as there's also an in-built HD speaker and microphone for an uninterrupted, loud and clear calling experience.

It has over 120+ inbuilt sports modes, which will help you train and workout for the best active lifestyle. There's an Urban Health Suite app, which can be downloaded on your smartphone, and that will let you stay on top of all the activities you are doing. The Urban Pro Z comes with IPX67 certification, which means it is sweat and water-resistant. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking your sleep patterns so that you can identify the kind of sleep you are getting. Let's take a look at the price of this new smartwatch from Urban.

Urban Pro Z Price

The Urban Pro Z has been launched in India for a price of Rs 2,999. It will carry a one-year warranty from the date of purchase and can be purchased from the company's official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores in the country.