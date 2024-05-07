Umniah Signs MoU for 4G Network Expansion in Jordan

Reported by Srikapardhi

Umniah Signs MoU for 4G Network Expansion in Jordan
Jordanian mobile network operator Umniah will expand its 3G and 4G networks in major cities of Jordan with Ericsson Radio System. The expansion will deploy 4G in areas where it is currently unavailable, effectively bringing high-speed mobile data to more people, the telco said.

Partnership with Ericsson

Umniah recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the 3G and 4G networks in major cities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with Ericsson. The network vendor will provide radio products and solutions that are flexible to changing demands with multi-band and multi-layer technology.

Network Expansion Strategy

Reportedly, Umniah will use 10 MHz of spectrum for expansion, including 5 MHz refarmed from 3G to 4G and an additional 5 MHz acquired, allowing for increased network capacity. With the expansion, network coverage will be extended through additional sectors, thereby providing 4G in areas where it is currently unavailable.

Umniah said, "We aim to significantly improve our network capacity, expand network coverage, and deliver a superior user experience for our customers. Entering into this agreement with Ericsson supports us in reaching a wider population and helps us meet the growing demand in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

Enhanced User Experience

The additional spectrum and upgraded infrastructure will enable Umniah to handle more data traffic and cater to the growing demand for mobile broadband services and enhanced and faster connectivity.

As reported earlier in February 2023, Umniah partnered with Ericsson for the 5G rollout in Jordan and in May 2023, Umniah announced the launch of 5G services, becoming the first national telecom operator to offer 5G technology in Irbid, Zarqa, and the capital city, Amman.

