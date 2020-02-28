Trai Says NTO 2.0 Will Be Implemented as Planned on March 1

Highlights Trai will not defer their NT0 2.0

Trai will defer NTO 2.0 if broadcasters file modified RIO’s

Sony, Viacom18, Star India and many broadcasters have challenged NT0 2.0

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) addressed the supreme bench and noted that they could not defer implementation of new NTO 2.0, which was earlier challenged by multiple broadcasters. The new court of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai and Justice AA Syed earlier asked Trai if they can defer the new NTO 2.0 which was supposed to launch on March 1 and it was difficult for Bombay HC to go through the case in such short period and pass orders on interim relief sought. The Trai Counsel orally expressed their decision and said that they would not defer the implementation of NTO 2.0. However, Trai put up a condition that they will consider postponing the implementation only if the broadcasters agree to file modified RIO’s.

Broadcasters Argue with Bombay High Court

Once Trai revealed their decision, the supreme bench noted that they would hear the case. However, broadcasters were not happy with the decision as they argued before the court. Trai will put up their arguments related to the situation in the official hearing. Earlier, High court said that for interim relief, a detailed structure has to be canvased. Also, the bench noted that impugned 2020 regulations and 2020 tariff order is supposed to come into force from March 1. The court marked that “Considering all the complex issues involved in the case, it will not be an easy task to hear all the Counsel for the petitioners and the respondents and pass orders on interim relief in the remaining two days”.

Multiple Broadcasters Has Challenged Trai NTO 2.0

Bombay High Court added to their statement and said that “In the above circumstance, without prejudice to rights and contentions of the parties, we request the learned additional solicitor general and the learned senior counsel for the respondent Trai to take instructions whether the impugned 2020 regulations and tariff order can be deferred.”

Earlier the operations of Regulations of 2017 were deferred by Trai for one month. Currently, Star India, Sony, Viacom18, NGC Network India, The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has already challenged the NT0 2.0. As per the broadcasters, Trai has overhauled the entire method in which broadcasters operate their business. The broadcasters have challenged the decision of reducing the MRP Cap to Rs 12 from Rs 19 along with the imposition of twin conditions on bouquet pricing.