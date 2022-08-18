Top 7 Netflix TV Shows Loved by Users Globally in Second Week of August

The worldwide OTT service Netflix provides a bunch of the most staggering series to its viewers. Some of these awe-inspiring series are running on the Top 7 list, and we are going to let you know all about this list. Note that this data has been published by Netflix itself. The list contains the TV shows that are most watched globally in the English language during the week of August 8 - August 14, 2022.

1. The Sandman: Season 1



This ten-episode superhero horror fiction series produced by Iain Smith was released on August 5, 2022. The series has received a 7.8 rating on IMDb and has been watched for 127.5 million hours during the second week of August on Netflix.

2. Never Have I Ever: Season 3

One of the most famous teen romantic comedy dramas on Netflix is back with its third season and this is all the fans were waiting for. Never Have I Ever has received a 7.8 rating on IMDb and has been watched for 55.01 million hours during the second week of August on Netflix.

3. Locke & Key: Season 3

Released on August 10, 2022, Locke & Key: Season 3 consists of 8 episodes. This drama horror fiction series was first premiered on February 7, 2020. The series has been watched for 38.84 million hours during the week on Netflix.

4. Stranger Things 4



Having 9 episodes to it, this series has been one of the most awaited series of Netflix in 2022 because of its twisted third Season. The first episode of this series was aired on May 27, 2022. The series has been watched for 35.31 million hours during the week on Netflix.

5. Virgin River: Season 4



Aired worldwide on December 6, 2019, on Netflix, Virgin River Season 4 has 12 episodes to it. The series has been watched for 29.55 million hours during the week on Netflix.

6. Manifest: Season 1



Written by Jeff Rake, Marta Gené Camps, Laura Puthey and others, Manifest is a supernatural drama that premiered on September 24, 2018, on NBC. The series has been watched for 28.43 million hours during the week on Netflix.

7. I Just Killed My Dad: Season 1



The crime and suspense drama series I Just Killed My Dad consists of 3 episodes. The series was released on August 9, 2022, and has been watched for 26.19 million hours during the week on Netflix.