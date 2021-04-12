Telecom Sector PLI Scheme Might be Implemented Soon: Report

The government of India announced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost the manufacturing sector in the country

By April 12th, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    telecom-sector-pli-scheme-dot

    The government of India announced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost the manufacturing sector in the country. The aim was to provide enough incentives to multinational corporations (MNCs), so they get motivated to set up manufacturing plants in India.

    The PLI scheme was extended to several sectors, including the telecom industry. On February 24, 2021, the government announced the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products outlaying benefits of Rs 12,195 crores.

    This was to motivate telecom gear manufacturers for coming to India and produce equipment locally for the telcos. Since there is no prime local telecom gear manufacturing company in India, the telcos have to rely on global players such as Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and more for purchasing equipment.

    This leads to more imports for the country. The PLI scheme is aimed at changing this. As per PTI, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to release the guidelines for the implementation of the PLI scheme for the telecom sector this week and also start inviting applications from companies that are interested in taking part in it.

    Companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, Foxconn, and Samsung have shown interest in being a part of the scheme. It would be beneficial for the telcos if these companies start producing gear locally since they would be able to purchase it at a lower cost because of no import or customs charges.

    The PLI scheme for the telecom sector is already approved by the government, and the DoT has readied the guidelines for implementation. The DoT’s website should reflect the guidelines very soon.

    The scheme for telecom gear manufacturing is, directly and indirectly, going to create jobs for up to 40,000 people in the country. The Indian government is also about to earn hefty taxes of about Rs 17,000 crores on the backing of this scheme. Total investments that the PLI for the telecom sector will bring is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crores.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OneWeb, Bharti Owned Company Signs MoU With Kazakhstan

    OneWeb has just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the subsidiaries of the Ministry of...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi ‘X’ Series India Launch Confirmed for April 23

    A few days back, Xiaomi announced that it will be launching the ‘Mi 11 Ultra’ in India on April 23,...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Will Face the Worst if Another Lockdown Follows: Report

    The second wave of Covid 19 in India has lead to chances of cities getting locked down again. With the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectra 500 Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 750GB Monthly Data and More

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Will Pay LF Dues to DoT by Next Week: Report

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offering Plan Voucher For 180 Days and 2GB Daily Data, Check Details

    module-4-img

    Maximum FUP Data Plans From Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Listed