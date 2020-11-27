Tecno Pova With Helio G80 SoC and 6000mAh Battery to Debut in India on December 4

After staying silent for a while, Transsion Holdings seems to be getting back on track in India. After Infinix launching a smartphone last month, Tecno Mobiles is all set to launch a new device called ‘Tecno Pova’ in the Asian sub-continent. The Tecno Pova was launched very recently in the Philippines and the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Usually, Tecno aims at the offline market, so that might continue with the Tecno Pova as well. This could mean the phone will retail for over Rs 10,000 and might even reach the Rs 15,000 price point. The launch is set for December 4 and the handset will also be available via Flipkart online marketplace.

Tecno Pova: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pova is a budget smartphone competing with the Redmi 9 Prime which is currently the best phone under Rs 10,000. The Pova sports a massive 6.8-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

To the back, the Tecno Pova rocks a quad-camera setup of 13MP primary shooter, a couple of 2MP sensors and an AI HD lens. There’s also a quad-LED flash. Tecno has added an 8MP selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 6000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box. The best part is the phone features a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

With the landing page on Flipkart, we can confirm the phone will be available online. However, as noted, Tecno focusses majorly on the offline market. The Tecno Pova was launched for PHP 6,999 in the Philippines which comes for around Rs 10,800. Considering the HD+ display, the Tecno Pova might retail for around Rs 12,000 in India. The launch date is just a week away where the company will unveil the availability and the pricing.