Tecno Pova 3 Looks Like a Strong Contender in Budget Smartphone Category

Tecno Pova 3 was recently launched. Looking at the specifications and the price of the smartphone, it is hard to ignore the fact that it could give very strong competition to the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and other brands in the same price range. Tecno Pova 3 is meant for people who are looking for getting the most of out a very affordable device. Let’s just take a look at what its specifications are to get an idea about how the smartphone is such a good deal.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a huge 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device will come running on Android 11 out of the box. Another highlight of the smartphone is its 7000mAh battery. With this large battery, users will hardly ever have to look to charge the device multiple times in a single day. Further, there is support for 25W fast-charging as well. It is a 4G VoLTE device which comes with support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear of Tecno Pova 3 with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and an AI lens. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. Let’s take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 3 Price

The Tecno Pova 3 has launched in two memory variants. The base variant comes with 4GB+64GB for PHP 8,999 (approx Rs 13,400) and the 6GB+64GB model comes for PHP 9,399 (approx Rs 13,900).

Let’s see when and if this device will make its way to India. It is definitely an offering that would stir up the competition in the budget segment.