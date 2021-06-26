Tata Sky Channel Packs Are Getting Expensive

Tata Sky is the number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India. The company has been providing satellite TV services for more than a decade now. Changes in services and the cost of the channel packs are quite normal to see. Several Tata Sky Channel packs are now getting expensive. The company will be discontinuing the old channel packs starting June 25, 2021, and will move the users to the nearest fit pack.

Tata Sky Users Will Still Get all The Old Channels With Nearest Fit Packs

Tata Sky will be shifting the users from their old channel packs to the nearest fit packs. There are several channel packs that will be affected due to this. To name a few, channel packs including Hindi Basic, Hindi Basic HD, Hindi Basic HD 2 MH, Family Sports HD New, Family Kids Sports MH New, and more.

Note that the users will still get all the channels they were getting in their older packs. Further, there won’t be much big of a change in the benefits and the services that the users were receiving. But the price of the nearest fit pack that Tata Sky will be shifting the users into would cost slightly more.

It isn’t a very big price hike, but it is something that people won’t ignore. For example, the ‘Bengali Hindi Music’ pack that came for Rs 343.90 will be discontinued, and the users subscribed to the pack will be shifted to the Bengali Hindi Basic Pack that will cost Rs 349.87.

So it is a price hike of approximately Rs 7 with the above-mentioned channel pack. However, it is worth noting that the users will get more channels with an increased price of the packs. Tata Sky will now offer 73 channels with the Bengali Hindi Basic Pack against the 72 channels it offered with the Bengali Hindi Music pack.

Likewise, there are several other channel packs that have been affected by the price hike. But in the same manner, all of them come with one or more extra channels for the users. It is not exactly a price hike, but the company is looking to up its revenues with the current move. Not many users will be worried about this since the price movement is marginal, and they are also getting an extra channel at the same time.