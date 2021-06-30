Tata Sky Broadband Allowing Users Big Savings on High Speed Plans

Tata Sky Broadband has been growing at a decent pace in India. Tata Sky is a company that is largely known for offering Direct-to-Home (DTH) services; however, its broadband arm is getting recognition in the circles it provides services in. The only sort of negative about the Tata Sky Broadband is that its plans are a little on the expensive end when compared with the plans of JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber, two of the leading fiber broadband service providers in the country. But Tata Sky’s plans become cheaper when users purchase them for the long term. Here’s how you can save up to Rs 7,200 with a Tata Sky Broadband plan.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans for Long-Term Bring Hefty Benefits

Tata Sky allows its users to save on long-term plans. But the long-term plan benefits are offered to the users when they at least purchase a 100 Mbps plan or more. With the 100 Mbps plan, users can save up to Rs 3,000 when they purchase a 12 months plan. As with the 1 Gbps plan, users can save up to Rs 7,200 on the purchase of the 12 months plan.

The company also offers 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 500 Mbps plans, all with discounts on long-term purchases. However, there is no discount on the long-term purchase of the 12 months plan.

There are benefits on purchase of the 100 Mbps plans and above for 3 and 6 months as well. It makes sense for the users to go with the long-term plans from the Internet Service Provider (ISP) because the monthly plans are quite expensive.

One of the things that Tata Sky Broadband still misses out on is offering over-the-top (OTT) benefits to the users. If it can do that, its plans will really become competitive. However, there’s still free installation that the company offers, and the users also get a free dual-band router from the company, which can support high-internet speeds.

The data that the users get with Tata Sky’s plan is 3,300GB or 3.3TB per month. Note that if you are purchasing a 50 Mbps or a one month plan from the company, you will have to pay a 100% refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000 at the time of purchase. Also, internet plans that offer 300 Mbps or more speed are only available in select circles of the country where the company provides services in. Users can also request a free landline connection; however, the instrument/telephone needs to be purchased separately from a third-party retailer or company.