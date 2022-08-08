Tata Play Launches Super Saver Packs to Help Users Save Money

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has launched new 'Super Saver Packs' to help users save money on their TV bills. These new packs and prices will be available to all Tata Play customers across India. Because things are getting more and more expensive in India, this is Tata Play's effort to help them save money. Subscribers can purchase these super affordable packs by logging into their Tata Play account through the mobile app or the website or just by reaching out to the nearest Tata Play dealers.

Tata Play Hindi Super Value pack will come with Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, Aaj Tak, NDTV and 203 other channels for Rs 249 only. The brand has roped in major stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi-speaking markets and Madhavan along with Priyamani in the South markets for launching a campaign to spread awareness about its latest move.

“Entertainment is a basic human necessity. However, rising prices are forcing people to make a choice between necessities like food & fuel and discretionary spends like entertainment. As the country’s largest content distributor, we take it upon ourselves to make entertainment more affordable,” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play.

This definitely looks like a step in the right direction from Tata Play. The company is already the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in India, and with moves such as these, it will be able to garner a larger market share.