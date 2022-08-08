Reliance Industries 45th AGM to Take Place on August 29: Key Details

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has declared that its 45th Annual General Meet (AGM) post IPO (Initial Public Offering) will take place on August 29, 2022. The AGM will start at 2 PM, and you can see it through a video conferencing solution from Jio called JioMeet. RIL announces most of its major next moves at the AGM itself. Thus, if Jio doesn't launch 5G on August 15, 2022, then it could be the day of the AGM when we get to see 5G for the first time from Jio.

Reliance Industries has also announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share. The 'Record Date' for getting dividends from Reliance Industries is August 19, 2022. This basically means that you need to keep shares in your holdings on or by August 19, 2022, to be eligible to receive dividends from the company. Further, the dividends will be paid out within a week once they are declared at the AGM.

Reliance has been making big strides in multiple areas. One of those is telecom, and another is retail. Much recently, Reliance announced its partnership with Balenciaga to bring the best of global fashion to India. The thing worth noting here is that Reliance would be the sole retail partner of the company in India.

Further, we could get to see some major announcements around Jio's 5G networks. Hopefully, there's something around a 5G smartphone from Jio as well. Jio could also launch 5G prepaid/postpaid plans during the AGM. It will be interesting to see the vision that the Ambani family has for the next few years. Reliance Industries has been expanding its footprint in multiple areas, including franchise cricket all across the world.

Jio Laptop is also something that we would like to see announcements around. It is expected to be an affordable laptop built for the masses by India's number one telco - Reliance Jio.