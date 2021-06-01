If the 2020 pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that how uncertain life is. You never know where you will live and where and what you will work on tomorrow. Sometimes, the nature of our work demands us to relocate to different cities. As an aftereffect of the pandemic, many working employees relocated to their hometown as offices shut down and organisations adopted a Work from Home model. Home relocations can be due to work or personal reasons, and along with all your other belongings, you would also need to relocate your broadband internet connection.

Since our reliance on the internet has increased multi-fold with time, as soon as we relocate to a new location, relocating your internet connection becomes one of the top priorities. Here are a few things that will help you relocate broadband connection.

Raise Request to Relocate Broadband Connection

There are many ISPs in India that provide internet services in multiple cities across the country. If your ISP has a national presence, then you can contact their customer care and raise a request to relocate your broadband connection. You need to share details like your new address and what kind of broadband connection you are looking for. If your ISP has infrastructure well established in the city, you have relocated to, and then they shouldn’t have a lot of problems accepting and taking appropriate action on your request to relocate broadband connection.

Compare Different ISPs in Your New Location

It might be very plausible that the ISP providing exceptional service in your old location might have services in your new location but would not be as great. This may be because their infrastructure is not well established in the new location or the presence of other better alternatives. When you move to a new location and want to relocate your broadband connection, always make sure you research the best ISP in that area. If you find an ISP providing better services, then consider choosing them over your old ISP.

Compare plans and Speed

If you are relocating your broadband connection from a smaller city to a bigger city or vice versa, you will find a change in the speeds your ISP can offer. This is because of the infrastructure layout in a particular city. Therefore, when you move to a new city, always consider reviewing and comparing the different plans offered by different ISPs in your area. You might find that in bigger cities, you get faster and more data at lesser prices as well. Select a pack according to your internet requirements and budget in your city.