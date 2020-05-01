Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim Are Now More Expensive in India, New PS4 Slim Bundles Listed

Highlights Sony PS4 Pro is now priced at Rs 38,710 while PS4 Slim is now priced at Rs 29,990

Under a promotional scheme, Sony listed its PS4 Pro at Rs 36,990 while PS4 Slim was listed at Rs 27,990

Sony PS4 Slim would be listed with a new Mega Pack bundle

Sony on Friday has increased the prices of its Playstation 4 Pro and Playstation 4 Slim models with PS4 Pro now priced at Rs 38,710 while PS4 Slim now priced at Rs 29,990. The company had earlier priced the PS4 Pro at Rs 36,990 while PS4 Slim was priced at Rs 27,990. While Sony has made no announcement regarding the increase in the prices, the company has updated the prices on its website. However, the new prices are not reflected on the e-commerce sites including Flipkart and Amazon as the products are currently unavailable for sale. It has to be noted that e-commerce sites are allowed to sell only essential items until the end of COVID-19 lockdown which is currently said to last until May 3. The e-commerce sites including Flipkart and Amazon are expected to reflect the new prices when they resume deliveries of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro.

PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Were Under Promotional Schemes

The previous prices of PS 4 Slim and PS4 Pro were said to be part of a promotional scheme which has now been lifted, The Mako Reactor, said in a report on Thursday.

The report said that Sony had maintained the price of PS4 Pro at Rs 38,710 between January 2019 and February 2020. In March 2020, Sony slashed its PS4 Price to Rs 36,990 under a promotional scheme which seems to have ended.

Further, the PS4 Slim was said to have received a promotional pricing of Rs 27,990 in December 2019. The report said that the PS4 install base in India was around 425,000 as of March 2020 as compared to 55,000 of Xbox One.

Sony PS4 Slim Would Receive New Bundle

According to the report, Sony PS4 Slim would receive a new bundle under the label Mega Pack. GTA V, Days Gone, God of War and a code for Fortnite are said to be part of the bundle.

The Mega Pack bundle is also said to include three month access to Playstation Plus with the bundle up for pre-order at certain retailers. It has to be noted that Flipkart currently has two Mega Pack bundles currently listed for Rs 27,990 and Rs 29,990. Both the bundles are identical with the games including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Uncharted 4 are listed as part of the bundle along with a three month subscription to Playstation Plus.

Additionally, a third Mega Pack bundle on Flipkart is priced at Rs 27,990 with access to Detroit – Become Human, The Last of Us – Remastered, God of War and a code for Fortnite. The three month subscription to Playstation Plus is also included in the third bundle.