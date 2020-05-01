OnePlus Z Now Tipped To Be Powered By Snapdragon 765 SoC

Highlights OnePlus Z was earlier tipped to be powered by MediaTek 1000L SoC

OnePlus Z is tipped to be launched in July

Max J said that “the company might have just changed it's decision” with the OnePlus Z

The OnePlus Z is now tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset as compared to the earlier leaks that suggested that the upcoming device would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC. The latest development was shared by Max J on Twitter on Friday. While it was expected that the OnePlus Z would be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus was said to have pushed back the launch due to unspecified reasons. Max J on Tuesday said that the device could be unveiled in July. It has to be noted that several elements of the devices were already leaked on the social media forums with the leaked specifications indicating the device would be the company’s second midrange device.

OnePlus Z Rumored Specifications

It has been said that the OnePlus Z could feature an 6.4-inch screen with a 90 Hz display. The Android 10 device is said to include a triple camera system at the rear with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary shooter. The third camera is said to be 12MP shooter while it could change considering OnePlus went with a modest 2MP shooter on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus Z is said to include a 4000mAh battery with the device tipped to be launched in two variants including a base 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Additionally, the device is also tipped to be launched with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus Changes its Direction with OnePlus Z

In a separate tweet, Max J said that “the company might have just changed it’s decision” with the OnePlus Z. Tipster Ishan Agarwal who initially said that the OnePlus Z would be MediaTek powered said in response to Max J tweet that “snapdragon is the way to go for oneplus.”

It remains to be seen whether the Snapdragon flavour would push the price of OnePlus Z towards OnePlus 8 or whether it would be closer to OnePlus 7T. The base variant of OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant while the OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 34,999.