SES Partners with Quvia to Enhance Multi-Orbit Connectivity with AI-Powered QoE

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

SES integrates Quvia’s AI-driven QoE solutions to optimize satellite connectivity, ensuring superior performance for mobility, enterprise, and cloud customers.

Highlights

  • Integration of SES’s ARC with Quvia’s Grid and NCC optimizes network resource management.
  • Quvia’s analytics system tracks network, application, and usage metrics across antennas, routers, and third-party systems.
  • SES ensures high-quality connectivity by dynamically adapting capacity to customer demand.

SES Partners with Quvia to Enhance Multi-Orbit Connectivity with AI-Powered QoE
Luxembourg-headquartered SES is partnering with Quvia, an AI-powered quality of experience (QoE) platform formerly known as Neuron, to advance SES’s multi-orbit connectivity solutions by enhancing network orchestration capabilities. The collaboration combines SES and Quvia's technologies to intelligently manage network resources and dynamically adapt to customer demand, driving enhanced QoE for SES's mobility, enterprise, and cloud customers, both companies announced on February 24.

SES and Quvia

SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit (GEO) fleet and a medium Earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. Quvia, formerly known as Neuron, is an AI-powered QoE platform designed for ships, planes, and remote sites.

Network Orchestration with AI Solutions

The collaboration aims to improve network orchestration by integrating SES's Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) with Quvia's Grid and Network Capacity Controller (NCC) solutions. By combining ARC, Grid, and NCC, SES can push capacity from its satellite network to the edge, ensuring optimal performance for mobility, enterprise, and cloud customers.

"SES customers will get the high-quality connectivity they need, precisely when and where they need it, optimising resources, performance, and QoE," the satellite company said.

Optimizing QoE

Additionally, SES is deploying Quvia's QoE analytics solutions to measure and monitor customer QoE. According to the official release, Quvia's QoE scoring system includes network, application and usage metrics, and extends across antennas, routers and third-party systems to deliver an end-to-end view of QoE from the network core to the end-user.

"SES is uniquely positioned as an all-orbit solutions provider. By collaborating with Quvia, SES can seamlessly deliver multi-orbit satellite connectivity services as a one-stop shop for customers, aggregating multiple links, routing traffic as needed and measuring the QoE for guaranteed levels of service," said SES's Chief Product and Innovation Officer.

During MWC25, SES and Quvia will demonstrate a multi-orbit cellular backhaul solution capable of providing guaranteed service levels and QoE to enterprise customers.

