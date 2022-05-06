Satcom: GSA Asks Indian Govt to Put all Frequencies in 28 GHz for Auction

The UK-based Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has asked the Indian government to put up all the frequencies in the 24.5 GHz – 28.5 GHz band for auction. According to an ET Telecom report, the body said that satcom (satellite communications) and terrestrial network service providers can co-exist.

GSA wrote to K Rajaraman, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) saying that it fully supports the recommendations given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

GSA Says There Will be No Interference Between Satcom and Terrestrial Network Services

GSA explained that a study was done considering the plans of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and there were no interferences found for the satellite services from the 5G services in the mmWave (millimetre wavelength) bands.

Further, GSA said that the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) of India should be revised to match the World Radiotelecommmunications Conference – (WRC) 19 resolutions and frequency bands.

However, the Satcom Industry Association (SIA) India had earlier said that India should discourage the allocation of spectrum in the 27.5 GHz -28.5 GHz band to the mobile carriers. However, the telecom operators are not happy with the demand made by SIA India.

Note that the Indian Space Providers Association (ISpA) also believes that assigning the terrestrial network service providers spectrum in the 27.5 GHz -28.5 GHz band would be a case of over-supply of airwaves.

However, the telcos are persistent that they want access to the entire mmWave frequency bands in the spectrum auctions. The government’s stance on this matter is currently unknown. But since the spectrum auctions are not too far, the details should be out soon.

GSA has said that 5G mmWave service would not cause any interference with the services provided by the satcom companies. But this is not what the satcom companies believe. The spectrum auctions are likely to take place in June or July this year.