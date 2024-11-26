

Samsung Electronics has unveiled Guass2, its second-generation generative AI (Gen AI) model designed to enhance both internal productivity and user-centric applications. The announcement was made during the keynote address at the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) in Seoul.

Samsung Gauss2

According to Samsung, Gauss2 builds on the foundation of the company's internal generative AI model unveiled in 2023. It delivers improved performance and efficiency, capable of handling various data types simultaneously as a multimodal model that integrates language, code, and images. Gauss2 is available in three distinct variants tailored for specific use cases.

"With three distinct models, Samsung Gauss2 is already boosting our internal productivity, and we plan to integrate it into products to deliver higher levels of convenience and personalisation," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, President, CTO of the Device eXperience (DX) Division and Head of Samsung Research.

Three Variants of Gauss2

Samsung Gauss2 is a multimodal AI model capable of processing language, code, and images simultaneously. It is available in three variants: Compact, optimised for on-device use with limited computing resources; Balanced, designed for versatile performance across diverse tasks; and Supreme, which leverages advanced Mixture of Experts technology for high efficiency and top-tier results.

The model supports up to 14 languages, including several programming languages, depending on the model, and delivers faster processing speeds, performing 1.5 to 3 times faster than leading open-source AI models.

Samsung said it has developed and incorporated its own stabilisation techniques for training large language models (LLMs) and designed a custom tokeniser to ensure maximum efficiency for these supported languages.

Internal Applications

Samsung says that internally, Gauss2 is powering tools such as code.i, a coding assistant now used by 60 percent of software developers in Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division and overseas research institutes, with usage quadrupling since its launch.

Another application, Samsung Gauss Portal, is a conversational AI service powered by Gauss that assists employees with tasks such as document summarisation, translation, and email composition. Initially launched for the DX Division, this service was expanded to global subsidiaries in April. Samsung said starting in August, the company is also using the AI model in its call centers to automate call categorisation and summarisation, improving efficiency.

Future Plans

Samsung plans to further enhance productivity within the company by applying Samsung Gauss2, to improve the performance of the code.i service, enhance the natural language question-and-answer function of the Samsung Gauss Portal, and support multi-modal functions like understanding tables and charts and creating images, the official release said.

Looking ahead, "Under the AI vision of "AI for All," Samsung will continue to expand the reach of its AI-based services across all product lines so that users can experience more convenient and enjoyable daily lives. And by integrating knowledge graph technology with AI, Samsung expects to provide even more enhanced personalization services," the company said.