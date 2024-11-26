Not Received Any Communication on BG Waiver Yet, Clarifies Vodafone Idea

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi Responds to Report on Government's Proposal to Waive Bank Guarantees for Telecom Operators.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea clarifies it hasn’t received official communication from DoT on spectrum bank guarantee waiver.
  • The company responds after stock surge following news of Union Cabinet’s approval.
  • Vi had previously submitted representations for waiver of BGs on pre-2022 spectrum.

Follow Us

Not Received Any Communication on BG Waiver Yet, Clarifies Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea (Vi) said on Tuesday that it has not yet received any communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) or the Government of India regarding the waiver of bank guarantee requirements (BGs) for deferred spectrum instalments. This clarification comes in response to a news report by Livemint dated November 26, 2024, about the Union Cabinet's approval of a proposal to waive bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased in auctions up to 2022.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Defaults on Rs 350 Crore Bank Guarantee Payment: Report




Clarification on Bank Guarantee Waiver

"We wish to further submit that the Company as yet has not received any communication from DoT / Government of India about any decision taken nor is there any press release available on its website," Vi said in a clarification sought by the stock exchanges after its stock price surged by over 10 percent on Tuesday.

The telco added that it had previously submitted detailed representations to the DoT on October 8, 2024, requesting the removal of the bank guarantee requirement for spectrum acquired before 2022, in line with industry demands.

However, the company also noted that no press release on the matter has been published on government websites. The company assured that it would make the necessary disclosures once a formal decision is communicated or a press release is issued.

"As and when a decision is communicated by the DoT or any decision of Government of India through a press release is available, the Company will make the necessary disclosures as required," Vi further said.

Also Read: Any Relief on Bank Guarantees Will Benefit Entire Sector, Says Minister: Report

Impact on Telecom Operators

The move is going to particularly benefit Vodafone Idea, which was required to submit bank guarantees amounting to Rs 24,700 crore for the past auctions. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will also benefit, as they too are no longer required to submit the BGs, although the impact on them will be relatively small.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

i really hope bsnl and mtnl gain traction

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Shivraj Roy :

3G came in 2009 4G came in 2015 with airtel (Jio 2016) 5G came in 2022 but 6G would be…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

TheAndroidFreak :

Unlimited 5G data is not going anywhere. It's just it will touch 4199-4999 in next two years.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Faraz :

Well after loosing in 2 metro circles, only Mumbai is remaining where Vi has good enough brand image. Rest of…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

CAP was never needed in Mumbai. As I said previously, postpaid users hitting 160-170Mbps on just band 41. This is…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments