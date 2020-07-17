Samsung Launches New Storage Devices in India with Enhanced Speed, Capacity and Reliability

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of its Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD in India. The Portable SSD T7 is said to be a “fast and compact” external storage device while the 870 QVO SSD, an internal storage device is said to be “world’s largest” client Solid-State Drive (SSD) with capacity of up to 8TB. The company said that the Portable SSD T7 is designed to be a daily driver with maximum read and write speeds of up to 1050 MBps and 1000 MBps respectively. The 870 QVO SSD with focus on consumer storage is said to deliver maximum read and write speeds of up to 560 MBps and 530 MBps respectively.

Samsung Launches New Storage Drives in India with Focus on Performance

The company said that the Portable SSD T7 delivers two times faster speeds as compared to its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5. Samsung said that the Portable SSD T7 comes with a promise of durability and shock resistance technology with AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security.

The Portable SSD T7 is said to be ideal for both casual users and professionals including photographers, console gamers, media and business professionals.

Meanwhile, the 870 QVO SSD is said to offer 13% improvement in random read speed that is said to enhance daily computing experience such as web browsing and gaming. The company said that the 870 QVO SSD is ideal for users who require loads of capacity but with improved computing experience.

“While the Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers’ fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design, the latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities,” Akash Saxenna, senior director of enterprise sales at Samsung India, said in a release.

Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD: Pricing and Availability

Samsung said that the Portable SSD T7 will be available in three colors including Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray and will be offered in three sizes including 500GB, 1TB and 2TB.

The base 500GB variant of the Portable SSD T7 is said to carry a price tag of Rs 9999 while the 1TB version is priced at Rs 17,999. The top-tier 2TB version of the Portable SSD T7 carries a price tag of Rs 29,9999. Samsung said that the Portable SSD T7 will be available across numerous retail channels including online and offline stores.

The 870 QVO SSD is said to be offered in four storage variants including 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB. The base 1TB variant of the 870 QVO SSD is priced at Rs 9999 while the 2TB model carries a price tag of Rs 19,999. Further, the 4TB and 8TB variants of the 870 QVO SSD are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 74,999 respectively. Similar to the Portable SSD T7, the company said that the 870 QVO SSD will be available across numerous retail channels including offline and online stores from July 20, 2020.