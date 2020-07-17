Moto G8 Power Lite Gets a Price Hike in India, Now Retailing for Rs 9,499

Moto G8 Power Lite was launched back on May 21, 2020 in India. It was launched at an affordable price of Rs 8,999 ($120) with decent specifications on board. But due to the hike in GST rates for smartphones, the price of Moto G8 Power Lite has increased. After the hike, the new price for the Moto G8 Power Lite has become Rs 9,499 ($126). The new price is Rs 500 ($7) more than the older one. It is not a very big price hike but it sure does matter. Let’s take a look at what Moto G8 Power Lite was launched with.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications and Features

Starting with the camera of the Moto G8 Power Lite, there is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary lens of the camera is a 16MP sensor which is paired with a 2MP depth sensor along with a Macro vision sensor. The Macro vision sensor will allow you to zoom up to 4x at the subject placed very close to you. The 2MP depth sensor does a really great job in blurring out the extra things behind the subject.

As for the powerhouse of the smartphone, it runs with the impressive 2.4GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of DDR3 RAM. There is 64GB internal storage but the great thing is that you can expand it up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. Talking about the display of the device, it comes with 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 so you will certainly like the gaming experience that you get with it.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery so it is built to last. You can use it for longer hours for playing games, watching movies, or listening to songs. It comes with a water repellent design 4 at a very minimal cost. For additional security, there is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.