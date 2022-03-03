Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Surface Ahead of the Rumored Launch

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone as a part of its Galaxy F series in India. The company is expected to unveil the latest budget smartphone in the F-series later this month, however, the company hasn’t provided any official launch date for the device. Although speculations suggest that the South Korean tech giant will launch the F-series device which is most likely to be Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India in March itself.

The report comes in from known publication MySmartPrice which has revealed specifications and features of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The report has revealed camera details of the device among other specifications. Earlier there have been a few reports providing some intel on the smartphone as well. Mentioned below are the expected specification details for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The report suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will arrive with a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Speculations suggest that the device will feature a triple camera setup at the back which will include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor along with the primary camera.

Talking about the display of the device, Galaxy F23 5G is expected to offer Full HD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate support. Even though the report doesn’t confirm the exact display size of the device, rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch display screen. The device will also feature a waterdrop notch at the top and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset paired up with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The report also hints at 128GB onboard storage available on the device. Moreover, the handset is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. No further details are available as of now, related to the smartphone. But with the launch nearing we can expect more details regarding the Galaxy F23 5G to surface over the web soon.