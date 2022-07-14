Samsung Brings Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G to India, Check for Specifications and Price

On Thursday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G smartphones in India. Both smartphones have Samsung's RAM Plus functionality, which is simply the South Korean manufacturer's take on extended RAM and leverages storage space as memory to improve smartphone performance. The 4G model has a 6,000mAh battery, while the 5G version has a 5,000mAh battery. When the primary SIM is in a no-network area, they both have auto data switching technology that enables making or receiving calls utilising the data of the secondary SIM.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

The 6.5-inch HD+ display on the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has a refresh rate of 90Hz and runs One UI 4, which is based on Android 12.0. The display has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 400nit brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and can support up to 6GB of RAM. The Samsung RAM Plus function allows the RAM to be increased to up to 12GB.

The Galaxy M13 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for pictures and videos. For taking photographs and making video calls, there is a 5MP front camera. With a microSD card, the Galaxy M13 5G's internal capacity may be increased to 1TB from up to 128GB.

The Galaxy M13 5G has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB, which can be increased by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone has Wi-Fi, 5G (11 5G bands), and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W. The Samsung Knox security package is included. The phone weighs 195g and has dimensions of 164.5x76.5x8mm.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

The 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display on the dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy M13 runs on One UI 4, which is based on Android 12.0. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone's Exynos 850 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM power it from the inside out. The Samsung RAM Plus function allows the RAM to be increased to up to 12GB.

The Galaxy M13 has a triple-back camera arrangement for pictures and videos, with a 50MP primary sensor at the centre. There is a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For taking selfies and making video calls, there is an 8MP front camera.

The Galaxy M13 has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB, which can be increased by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone has Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. The smartphone includes the Samsung Knox security suite and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The phone weighs 207g and has dimensions of 165.4x76.9x9.3mm.

Price and Availability of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Galaxy M13 5G costs Rs 13,999 in India, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 15,999. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Galaxy M13 costs Rs 11,999 in India, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 13,999.

Starting on July 23, the Galaxy M13 5G and the Galaxy M13 will be offered in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour variants on Samsung.com, Amazon, and at a few retail locations. Users of ICICI Bank cards are eligible for a special launch offer from Samsung that includes a Rs 1,000 immediate rebate.