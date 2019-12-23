Reliance Jio Yearly Plan Now Available for Rs 2020 With 1.5GB Daily Data

Highlights The offer is also available for subscribers who want a new JioPhone

The Mukesh Ambani led telecom operator, Reliance Jio has been known to launch various offers at the right festivals and occasions for the subscribers and new users of Reliance Jio. Some of the popular offers from Reliance Jio have been the Monsoon Offer and more. This time around at the end of the year, Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year offer for the consumers. With the latest data tariff hike and the recent hike on the plans, the Reliance Jio subscribers will be able to enjoy benefits under this Happy New Year Offer and the plans which have received a hike will be available for a little discount. There would be two parts to this offer, one would be for smartphone users, and the other one would be for the customers who would like to get their hands on a new JioPhone. Here are the details that you must know about the new Happy New Year Offer from Reliance Jio.

Jio Happy New Year Offer for Smartphone Users

Firstly for the smartphone customers who are already using a Jio SIM, Reliance Jio is offering its yearly plan for Rs 2,020. The Reliance Jio website is also reflecting this new offer already, and although Reliance Jio has noted that the subscribers will be able to recharge using this plan starting tomorrow, the website has made the plan live already. It is worth noting that the offer from Reliance Jio is a limited time one, meaning that the subscribers who want to get a recharge with yearlong validity have an opportunity to get this plan at a cheaper rate. The benefits of this plan include 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and Jio to Jio unlimited calling along with 12,000 minutes of non-Jio FUP. The subscribers also get a complimentary subscription to the Reliance Jio apps. Without the offer, the plan is available to the customers for Rs 2,199, which means that the subscribers would be saving around Rs 120 when they get this plan.

Jio Happy New Year Offer for New JioPhone Customers

There is also another side to the this Happy New Year Offer from Reliance Jio which is for the new customers who want to get their hands on a JioPhone. For Rs 2,020, the customers will be able to get a new JioPhone. Also, the subscribers will get a plan under which they will get 500MB data per day along with unlimited voice calling. The subscribers would also get access to Reliance Jio apps as well in this plan.

It is usually the case the subscribers of Reliance Jio might prefer long term plans because they cost cheaper in the long run, hence Jio subscribers who want to get a plan with 365 days validity should get this plan under the offer so that they enjoy better benefits.

Other Jio Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, along with other operators, has hiked the prices of its prepaid plan by as much as 40% in recent times after the data tariff hike. The plan with same benefits with other telecom operators would be available for around Rs 2,400. However, the difference between those plans and the Reliance Jio one is that the former offer truly unlimited calling, something that Jio plans miss out on. The subscribers will only get 1,000 minutes of non-Jio outgoing calls in their account, but the Jio to Jio calls will be free for the users. Apart from the yearlong plans, Jio has the option of plans with 84 days validity, and 56 days validity.