Redmi Teases Arrival of New Product in India, But it May Not Be a Smartphone

Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of a new Redmi device in India and asked the Twitter audience to guess the upcoming Redmi product. The company’s Global VP India Chief Manu Kumar Jain has released a new video teaser for its upcoming Redmi branded device in India. The video teaser suggests the device is certainly not a smartphone. There are speculations that the device will most likely be a Redmi branded power bank, though fans hope to see a Bluetooth speaker or a Redmi Laptop. We have seen Xiaomi launching Power Banks under Mi brand, but the new power banks could be part of Redmi lineup. The video gives us a glimpse of the device which doesn’t show much but the caption accompanying the video reveals more power and a ‘suave design’.

Redmi Power Bank Likely to Launch in India Very Soon

Jain’s tweet, reads: Smooth, suave, POWERFUL! #Power has a new look. This most likely confirms the upcoming device will be a power bank. The fans have speculated a 10000mAh battery backup intended for powering smartphones on the go. Xiaomi had brought a few power banks and even Bluetooth Speakers under the Redmi branding in China. In all likelihood, Xiaomi is planning to make one of these available in India. Alternatively, the company might bring out a completely new product range intended for the Indian audience, as it has done so in the past.

There is no more concrete information of this device so far, but more updates from Xiaomi India will confirm the product range in the coming days.

Xiaomi Already Working on Redmi 9 Series

In addition, Xiaomi is said to be working on another new smartphone launch. It is speculated the Redmi 9 series is on the cards since the Redmi 7 series was last released in June 2019 and it was soon followed by Redmi 8 series. A recent leak has pointed out that Redmi 9 powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and a powerful battery should launch in Q1 2020.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s former sub-brand Poco is back with their own new smartphone in the mid-range segment. The Poco X2 was released in India to take on Realme X2 and packs powerful features such as 120Hz IPS display, 64MP quad-camera system and 4500mAh battery.

Things are likely to get hotter in the India smartphone market now since traditionally, Redmi has dominated the sales in this category. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi brings in new devices to take on its rivals.