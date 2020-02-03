Redmi K30 Pro Might Not Come With 108MP Camera But Could Sport Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi might showcase the Redmi K30 Pro in the Mobile World Congress 2020

By February 3rd, 2020 AT 7:25 PM
    Highlights
    • The Redmi K30 Pro would be priced lower than the Mi 10
    • The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro come with 108MP cameras
    • The Redmi K30 Pro could sport a 64MP sensor

    One of the greatest tech events across the world, Mobile World Congress 2020 is just around the corners, and the consumer brands are gearing up to launch their best of the best devices in the festival. Xiaomi is obviously a big name in this race. Now there is no dearth of devices which are being awaited by Xiaomi fans. Some of the major names of the devices include the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. There are plenty of leaks in the market already about these two devices and whats specifications they are going to pack. Also, in the MWC 2020, we are going to be seeing a lot of phones which come with Snapdragon 865 and some other mid-range devices with the Snapdragon 730G. However, there is another phone which might make its way to the MWC 2020, and it could be the Redmi K30 Pro.

    redmi-k30-pro-snapdragon865-108mp

    Geekbench Listing Hints Towards Snapdragon 865

    It is worth noting that the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are two smartphones which have been codenamed “umi” and “cmi”. Also, one of the major revelations about these devices has been that they will sport a 108MP camera. But, as per the build.prop obtained by xda-developers this new device in question comes with a codename “Imi”. Also, the available information points out that the device is actually a Redmi phone.

    There is some additional information available on the same like Geekbench listings. The available Geekbench listings on the “Imi” device match the ones given in the build.prop and the raw CPU performance points out that the device could very well be sporting the Snapdragon 865. According to a separate revelation, the devices with the code “Imi” were listed under the phones which came with a 64MP camera.

    Xiaomi Following Old Hierarchy

    If this is indeed the case, that the Redmi K30 Pro would not come with a 108MP camera and it would sport a 64MP camera, then it would match up to the previous launches that Xiaomi has made. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was priced slightly lesser than the Mi 9. This could also be the case with the Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 Pro as well.

    SourceXDA-Developers
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Vishal
    Vishal

    But without Carrier aggregation… Launching a SD865 phone without CA is a disgrace for that chipset.

    Chennai
