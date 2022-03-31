Realme C31 Launched in India, Starts at Rs 8999, Check Specifications

Realme recently launched the Realme C31, a budget 4G smartphone for the Indian market. This smartphone will start at Rs 8999 in India and will be available in a total of two memory variants. The device is powered by a Unisoc processor and will run on Android 11 out of the box. The highlight is that it sports a triple-camera system at the rear. Check the full specifications and price of the device below.

Realme C31 Specifications in India

The Realme C31 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. The device will run on Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11 out of the box. It is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera system at the rear with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an unspecified monochrome sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5MP camera at the front. The Realme C31’s internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

It is a 4G LTE support smartphone with future support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth v5. There’s a USB Type-C port on this device along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme C31 packs a 5000mAh battery, and the company claims that it can deliver a standby time of up to 45 days. Let’s check out the price of the smartphone.

Realme C31 Price in India

The Realme C31 has launched in India in two memory variants — a) 3GB+32GB for Rs 8,999 and b) 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999. It will be available in Light Silver, and Dark Green colour options. The device will go on the first sale on April 6 at 12 PM via Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and other offline retail channels.

The Realme C31 is targeted at people who want to purchase an affordable 4G smartphone for voice calling and basic use purposes.