Qualcomm and Aramco Digital Introduce AI-Enabled Industrial 5G Smartphone with 450MHz Support



Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, have announced their collaboration to develop what they call the World's first AI-enabled industrial 5G smartphone with native support for the 450MHz spectrum. Support for the 450 MHz spectrum allows 5G IoT devices, edge computing and end-users to connect to AI-enabled industrial applications, initially focusing on industrial solutions for Aramco.

Also Read: AMD and Aramco Sign MoU to Accelerate AI Adoption in Energy Sector









Key Features of Industrial 5G AI Smartphone

The new industrial smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm QCM8550 and QCM6490 processors which provide native support for 5G in 450MHz. These processors are designed to provide ubiquitous connectivity to intelligent edge devices, enabling superior communication and data transfer in industrial settings, the companies said on Monday, February 10, 2025.

"This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, introducing the world's first AI-enabled industrial smartphone with 450MHz support, represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower industries with next-generation connectivity. By utilising cutting-edge 5G and AI technologies, we are enabling smarter, more sustainable industry that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and beyond, driving industrial transformation not only within Saudi Arabia but across the globe," said Eid Alharbi, Connectivity President, Aramco Digital.

450MHz Enhances Industrial Applications

"The industrial sector is being transformed by advanced technologies, and our industrial smartphones with native support for 450MHz, are another vital component in enabling industries to become more connected, efficient, safe, and sustainable," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies.

Also Read: Aramco Achieves 2.4 Tbps Optical Network Transmission with Nokia

Qualcomm and Aramco Digital Collaboration

Previously, Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital also announced the deployment of Aramco's first generative AI industrial IoT solutions, which the companies say are improving operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Aramco sites. The new industrial smartphones will give Aramco users another way to connect to these advanced industrial applications, the companies said at LEAP 2025.