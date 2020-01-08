PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update Coming Tomorrow: To Bring Domination Mode, Season 11 and More

Highlights PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update to bring Domination Mode

The update will also add Royale Pass Season 11 themed 'Operation Tomorrow'

0.16.5 update will hit both Android and iOS users on January 9

PUBG Mobile has officially announced that the 0.16.5 update is arriving tomorrow along with some new features. Over the last few months, Tencent Games has added various new maps in the Evoground mode and it continues with the upcoming update as well. The highlight of the 0.16.5 update is ‘Domination Mode.’ Besides the new mode, the update will also bring the brand new Royale Pass Season 11 themed with ‘Operation Tomorrow’ alongside some fixes to the overall game. PUBG Mobile is also bringing back the old weapon picking system by removing the newly introduced loadout mechanism which many players did not like. Vikendi map is also getting a new Light Snowmobile vehicle which offers a ride for a maximum of two.

Domination Mode in PUBG Mobile Detailed

Until now, it was rumoured that Tencent Games would rollout Domination Mode with the 0.16.5 update. But now, the company has sent out an official press release confirming the rumours. The 0.16.5 update will start rolling out from tomorrow and it weighs 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB on iOS. It’s a very minor update with just the major feature being Domination mode.

So what exactly is Domination Mode? Well, players can enter the new Arena map called ‘Town’ inside the Domination mode. After entering the mode, players will be assigned to either the blue or red team for an intense 4vs4 battle. In this mode, players will have to capture the bases one by one to win; Right after the match begins, one random base will be activated, and the next base will be activated after either of the team capturing the first base. As for the match-winner, the team which captures two bases first from the total three bases wins. Domination mode also has Super Weapon Crates for players to blow enemies away with superweapons.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Other Features Detailed

Apart from the Domination Mode, the 0.16.5 update will also bring some new features and overall improvements to the game. Firstly, Tencent Games is fixing the major change it made to Team Deathmatch mode with the previous mode. In response to players’ requests for firearm training, the original version of the Warehouse map has been restored and converted it into the Arena Training map, where players can pick up and practice any weapons from the ground anytime instead of using the loadout. Also, the single bullet damage of Groza has been lowered from 48 to 45 in Team Arena.

Lastly, the update will add a new Light Snowmobile vehicle in Classic Mode. This vehicle is perfect for two and it moves faster, more efficiently than the Snowmobile, but at the cost of easy wreckage. The update will also add new multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more.

In addition to the new gameplay mode and new maps, players can also unlock the upcoming “Operation Tomorrow” themed update with more new missions and rewards. The Royale Pass Season 11 will begin on January 10, a day after the 0.16.5 rolls out. PUBG Mobile app can be downloaded for free via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also, the Royale Pass Season 10 is ending later today, so if you are yet to complete the missions, you have very little time to rank up to RP100.