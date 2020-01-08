Oppo K1 and R15 Pro Receive ColorOS 6 Update Based on Android 9 Pie

Highlights Oppo K1 and R15 Pro launched with ColorOS 5.2

Both the Oppo K1 and R15 Pro are now getting Android 9 Pie update in India

Oppo released the update to both the phones on January 1

At a time when smartphone brands are pushing Android 10 update to their smartphones, Chinese brand, Oppo is now pushing Android 9 Pie to its phones released in 2018. After pushing the Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 update to Oppo R15 Pro and Oppo Find X smartphones, the company is now seeding the same update to Oppo R15 Pro and the Oppo K1 in India. The Oppo K1 which arrived with Android Oreo-based ColorOS is now being updated to Android 9 Pie. It is the same case with Oppo R15 Pro as well; The phone shipped with ColorOS 5.2 out of the box and it’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Now, the company is updating it to ColorOS 6 with various new features. The ColorOS 6 update to both the phones was released on January 1. Users can either wait for the OTA update to arrive or they can head over to Oppo’s software download page to manually update to Android 9 Pie.

Oppo R15 Pro and Oppo K1 Now Getting Android 9 Pie Update in India

Oppo always releases at least one major Android update to its smartphones. The Oppo K1 and the Oppo R15 Pro are the latest phones from the brand to get dated Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 update. ColorOS 6 brings a redesigned user interface to suit the bezel-less screen on both the phones. Other features of ColorOS 6 include Game Boost 2.0, System Boost, App Boost, new gestures, advanced Do Not Disturb mode, and changes to in-built apps like Camera, Photos, Settings app and more. More importantly, the update is based on Android 9 Pie, so some of the features like Digital Wellbeing, updated location and privacy controls will also be added to both the phones.

The features of ColorOS 6.0 are pretty much similar on both the phones. The manual update package for Oppo K1 weighs 2598MB, whereas the same for Oppo R15 Pro weighs 2982MB. As noted, the OTA update for Oppo K1 and R15 Pro has started rolling out, and it will reach your smartphone over the next couple of weeks. As always, it will be a staged rollout from Oppo.

Oppo Find X and R17 Pro Already Updated to Android 9 Pie

In November last year, Oppo pushed the Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 update to Oppo R17 Pro and Find X smartphones. In the coming weeks, Oppo may release the update to other phones like Oppo F7 and Oppo F9 series as the company is already running out of the scheduled release. The Oppo R17 series and the Oppo Find X may even get the ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 later this year.

In other news, Oppo is in the process of releasing ColorOS 7 update to its newly launched Reno 2 series. The Oppo Reno 2 along with Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will be updated to ColorOS 7 very soon. For the unaware, Oppo pushed the trial version of ColorOS 7 update to select smartphone users of Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. At the India launch of ColorOS 7 in November 2019, Oppo said the Reno 2, Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro would get the same trial version of ColorOS 7 in December 2019 or January 2020.

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F15 in India on January 16 and it could be the brand’s first phone to come out with ColorOS 7 based on the latest Android 10.