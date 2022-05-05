Poco M4 5G Available in India Now, Check Offers

Poco M4 5G is now available in India. The device went into first sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart. It is available in two memory variants with the base variant coming with 4GB+64GB for Rs 12,999 and the superior variant coming with 6GB+128GB for Rs 14,999. Users who make the purchase using an SBI card will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on either of the variants. Thus, the price of the base and the superior variants will come down to Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999. It will be available in three colours — Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue.

If you are not aware of the specifications of the smartphone, read below.

Poco M4 5G Specifications in India

The Poco M4 5G has a big 6.58-inch FHD+ display and comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-sampling rate. The company is using the adaptive refresh rate technology on the display of the device meaning the display will intelligently adjust between 30Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rate depending on the kind of content on the screen. This will help the device in preserving the battery for a longer period. Further, there’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top for giving protection to the screen.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP-AI primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company will bundle the charger inside the box of the smartphone.

The Poco M4 5G comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphone lovers. As mentioned above, the device is available on Flipkart now.