NTT Announces New Data Center in Mumbai

NTT has announced a new hyperscale data center campus in Navi Mumbai. The first data center on the campus is NAV1A. The new data namely NVA1A has a capacity to host 5000 racks and support over 30 MW of IT load.

According to an ET report, the NAV1 campus in the Navi Mumbai has been designed in a manner so that it has a capacity of hosting up to 4 data centers. This will allow the campus for reaching up to 150 MW of load facility. For the unaware, NTT already has three data centers in the Mumbai region.

NTT Has 12 Data Centres Spread Across India

Currently, NTT has over 12 data centers spread across the country in places including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Chennai. The total power capacity of these data centers is close to 220 MW.

It is worth noting that NTT, a $11 billion tech services company is amongst one of the largest data center operators in the country. The company is eyeing to further expand the capacity of its data centers in India.

NTT will be bringing new data centers to all the locations it already has set up data centers. The company plans to develop eight more data centers and reach a total facility load capacity of 509 MW by March 2024.

NTT is already building/developing a 6-acre data center campus in Chennai and the whole building is expected to go live by November 2023. The company has similar plans for Noida too where it is again building a 6-acre facility. The Noida campus is expected to go live by February 2023.

All of these data centers are part of the $2 billion investment that NTT had earmarked in 2020 for scaling its infrastructure capacity. NTT is globally one of the biggest data center companies and is present in multiple regions globally. With 5G, the need for data centers would go up dramatically as more data gets stored in the cloud and thus these expansions will be very helpful for NTT in the future.