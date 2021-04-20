Poco M3 Became Highest-Selling Device Online in February 2021: IDC

Poco, India’s third-largest online smartphone brand today, announced that its device, Poco M3 was the number one selling smartphone in February 2021. The stats were picked from the IDC India Monthly smartphone tracker report of February 2021.

It is worth noting that Poco launched the device in February itself. Since then, the Poco M3 has stayed in high demand. The company said that it had already sold over more than 5,00,000 or 5 lakh units of the device in the first 45 days of the launch. Poco sells its smartphones in India exclusively from the platform of e-commerce giant Flipkart.

So what’s so great about the device? Let’s have a look.

Poco M3 Features and Price That Make it an Exceptional Offering

Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and offers users an exceptional viewing experience and a wide field of vision. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and two other 2MP sensors, along with an 8MP sensor at the front for video calling and selfies. The device packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box.

Users can get all of these features for a starting price of only Rs 10,999. The base variant priced at Rs 10,999 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Further, the superior variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 11,999. The device is available in three colours – Cool Blue, Yellow, and Power Black.

Such a low price and power-packed features make the device a great deal for many users looking to purchase an entry-level 4G smartphone.

One thing that really attracts the customers is the Snapdragon 662 SoC for such a less price. Users in India are more attentive towards Qualcomm chipsets as compared to MediaTek or Exynos.

Flipkart is delivering the device in select regions of the country at the moment. This is because of the lockdowns and several containment areas declared by the government.