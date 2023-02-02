OPPO Pad 2 Key Details Tipped

Oppo's upcoming significant launch is anticipated to take place in China in February. Both the Find X6 range and the second-generation Oppo Pad are anticipated to debut during the event. This week, tipper Digital Chat Station provided some information on the Pad 2's chipset, display, and battery. The tipper has returned with further details regarding the gadget.

Recall that the Oppo Pad had a 13-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera on the back when it first debuted in February 2022. According to the latest rumour, the Oppo Pad 2's front and back cameras will both have the same number of megapixels as its predecessor. It's unclear, though, whether it will receive the exact same camera sensors.

The Oppo Pad 2 has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, which is standard for top tablets. It might be offered in more affordable configurations. According to the tip, the tablet will ship with ColorOS 13.1. More specifically, it will probably operate on Android 13 OS for tablets, which is suited for ColorOS 13.1. The Oppo Pad 2 will come with an 11-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, in line with the earlier leak by DCS. It will have Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels. It will be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 9,500mAh battery that is anticipated to handle 67W rapid charging. The OnePlus Pad and this device's design are probably comparable.

In order to introduce a number of new products, including the Find X6 series and the Oppo Pad 2 in China, Oppo may host a massive launch event later this month. It seems that the Chinese company will formally confirm the launch event in the upcoming days.