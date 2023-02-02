Netflix Will Stop You from Sharing Passwords this Way

Netflix recently made the announcement that password sharing would soon be discontinued. The big streaming company increased attempts to increase subscriptions as it made the disclosure to its shareholders. More information, including how it would prevent two different users from sharing the same account, has since been added to the company's FAQ (frequently asked questions) page. Netflix makes it abundantly clear that guests who do not reside in your home must use their own accounts to watch series and movies.

When someone logs into your account from a device that is not part of your Netflix home, or if your account is continuously accessed from a place outside of your household, the firm may validate that device before it may be used to stream Netflix, according to the company's FAQ. The website claims that they may ask you to verify a device before it can be used to watch Netflix or change your Netflix household if it logs in to an account or is used frequently outside of your home. They would do this to ensure that the account being used by the device is legitimate. If you share your Netflix account with someone who doesn't reside with you, you won't be automatically charged.

How to verify?

Netflix sends an OTP link to the primary account owner's email or phone number in order to verify the device (one-time password). The code must be entered by users within 15 minutes.

This basically means that users may still be able to share passwords and accounts, though Netflix may restrict or otherwise penalise the secondary account holder if it suspects questionable behaviour. In order to "make sure that the device utilising the account is entitled to do so," Netflix says it sends verification requests. This indicates that while it may eventually start utilising the same procedure to check customers who share the same Netflix account, this is primarily a security measure. Otherwise, the company advises customers to purchase their own unique plans. Users can create several profiles if they still want to use the same account. However, only expensive plans are offered with that choice.