Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10: What Should You Go For?

Oppo has recently expanded its smartphone lineup in the Indian market with the launch of the Oppo A53s 5G. The handset is said to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the Indian smartphone market. It comes with highlighted features like a Mediatek processor, 5,000mAh battery, triple-rear camera, 5G support and a lot more. The company has launched the smartphone in a budget segment with a starting price of Rs Rs 14,990. At this price point, the handset is directly in competition with the Redmi Note 10, and this has created huge confusion among the buyers. To make it easier for you, we have pitted the smartphones against each other so that you can choose the best one among the two.

Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10:Price

Smartphone Price Oppo A53s 5G Rs 14,990 Redmi Note 10 Rs. 11,999

Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Display

The Oppo A53s 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The handset comes with a waterdrop notch design to make room for the selfie camera sensor. While on the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Note 10 also has a centre-drilled punch-hole cutout for selfie camera setup.

The Redmi Note 10 offers a Super AMOLED display which always performs better against IPS and LCD panels. Considering the powerful panel, we can say that the Redmi Note 10 display outperforms the Oppo A53s.

Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Performance

The Oppo A53s draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset is equipped with four Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, clubbed with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on the Android 11 operating system on top of ColorOS 11.1.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678, clubbed with up to 6GB LPDDR4X and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the software front, the users get the MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone didn’t ship with 5G connectivity which makes the Oppo A53s a powerful phone, and it also offers a better processor and RAM configurations. In terms of performance, Oppo A53s

Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

The newly launched Oppo A53s features a triple camera setup at the back aligned at the top left corner in the rectangular-shaped. The camera module consists of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. Underneath the waterdrop notch, the handset offers an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 features a 48MP primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the selfie front, the handset features a 13MP camera sensor. It’s quite clear that the Redmi Note 10 camera sensors are much powerful than the Oppo A53s, and if you’re looking for a good camera phone, then the Redmi Note 10 is the best deal for you against Oppo A53s.

Oppo A53s 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

The OPPO A53s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. While the Redmi Note 10 also offers the same 5,000mAh battery but it comes with a 33W fast charging support. Overall, the Redmi Note 10 outperforms the OPPO A53s.