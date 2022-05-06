OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Surface Ahead of the Anticipated Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is soon going to launch its OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in India. The new premium handset joining the Nord series devices will arrive with some upgrades over its previous iteration. New details on the design and specifications of the smartphone have appeared online. OnePlus is yet to announce the details of the device and reports suggest that OnePlus Nord 2T will be launched in India sometime around May end. Mentioned below are the specifications and price details of the upcoming handset.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch with a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution which was also available in the previous version. The device has an AMOLED display and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen housing the selfie camera. The display of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is most likely going to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. To recall OnePlus Nord 2 comes with 65W charging tech.

OnePlus Nord 2T will operate on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. As far as the camera specifications are considered, the device features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with support for OIS. The secondary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the smartphone will come with a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

OnePlus Nord 2T has been recently spotted on AliExpress which revealed the price details of the device. OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in a sole 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant and has been listed at a price tag of EUR 399 which is roughly Rs 32,100. The smartphone will be available in Black and Green colour options.