Reliance Jio ARPU Sky Rockets to Rs 167.6 During Q4 FY22

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) just announced annual performance results along with the data for Q4 FY22. In the report, the performance of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL has also been revealed.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) of Reliance Jio went up from Rs 151.6 in Q3 FY22 to Rs 167.6, a healthy 10.5% QoQ growth and 21.3% YoY growth. Positive growth in ARPU was expected to post the implementation of the prepaid tariff hike. At this rate, the ARPU of Jio and even Airtel won’t take long to reach Rs 200 levels.

The company’s net profit has jumped to Rs 15,487 crore during FY22 and Rs 4,313 during Q4 FY22. The net profit for the year jumped 23.6% YoY with a total customer base of 410.2 million.

Total Data Traffic for Quarter and Year Goes Up

The total data traffic in FY22 was reported to be 91.4 billion GB, a growth of 46.3% YoY and for the last quarter was 24.6 billion GB, up by 47.5% YoY. The voice traffic also saw a significant positive jump.

During Q4 FY22, the average data and voice consumption per user per month increased to 19.7GB and 968 minutes, respectively.

In Q4 FY22, Jio’s gross adds were 35.5 million subscribers with sustained traction in mobility and FTTH businesses. The company said that SIM consolidation post tariff hike led to a decline in the user base by 10.9 million during the last quarter.

Reliance Jio is the Number One FTTH Service Provider in India

Providing services in over 6 million homes in the country, Reliance Jio has become the number one FTTH service provider in the country. JioFiber had also launched Entertainment Bonanza plans recently for offering a lucrative service to users going for the lower end plans.

The company is also readying to launch 5G services throughout multiple cities in the country in FY23. It will be worth watching the ARPU of Airtel in the last quarter post tariff hikes.