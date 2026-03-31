OnePlus is Going Back to How it Started in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus is confirmed to scale back its offline presence from April 1, 2026, in India. OnePlus is looking to only sell through the D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) online channels including its own website and Amazon India.

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Highlights

  • OnePlus is looking to shift back its strategy to how it started in India.
  • We are not talking about two one or two phones a year with the flagship killer properties, but we are talking about the sales channel.
  • There are numerous reports online which suggest that OnePlus is shutting down almost all of its offline sales channels.

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oneplus is going back to how it

OnePlus is looking to shift back its strategy to how it started in India. We are not talking about two one or two phones a year with the flagship killer properties, but we are talking about the sales channel. There are numerous reports online which suggest that OnePlus is shutting down almost all of its offline sales channels. The company has reportedly asked its parter-run exclusive stores in India to shut down operations. However, the company owned exclusive stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are expected to stay open.




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According to a MoneyControl report, OnePlus is confirmed to scale back its offline presence from April 1, 2026, in India. OnePlus is looking to only sell through the D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) online channels including its own website and Amazon India. Amazon was one of the reasons for the brand to scale in India in the early years of operations.

Read More - OnePlus India Makes a Major Move for Consumers

The shift in retail strategy is likely for the brand to expand its margins on products and also deepen the relationship with the customers. We can't say how would this affect the brand's sales largely, but it will take some time for it to expand the market share again if it is just an online sales strategy. OnePlus also recently announced that it will expand the company owned service centers through OPPO's infrastructure from 400 to 600 touchpoints, effective April 1, 2026. This will be an interesting move to connect with the consumers.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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