OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Launched in India, Check Price

OnePlus has just launched OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The earbuds are made in collaboration between OnePlus and Steven Harrington, an LA-based artist and designer. The earbuds come in a two-tone mint and purple colour option and feature graffiti on the earpieces and its case. It is important to remember that feature-wise, this edition is completely identical to that of OnePlus Buds Z launched alongside the OnePlus 8T in 2020. Read ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition TWS earphones are the same as the vanilla edition of the earphones. There are 10mm dynamic drivers inside the earbuds paired with Bass Boost technology. There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio, and the earbuds sport the IP55-certification making them water and sweat resistant.

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. There is support for additional features such as Quick Pair (only with OnePlus smartphones), voice pickup, and quick switch. In terms of battery life, these earbuds can deliver up to 20 hours of performance on a single change. OnePlus has claimed that a 10-minutes of quick-charge would offer up to three hours of playback time to the user.

The only thing that differentiates the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z from the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition is its design and looks. Steven has developed a new character for these earbuds called ‘Cool Cat’. These TWS earphones will be something the millennials can look out for.

The one thing which we have noticed the OnePlus Buds Z lack is the bass quality. Apart from that, the audio delivered by these TWS earbuds is very crisp and clear.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Price

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition have launched for a price of Rs 3,699. These are limited edition earphones available for the Red Cable Club members from 12 PM, January 25, via the official website of OnePlus India and OnePlus Store app. Its open sale will start from 12 AM, January 27 across multiple e-commerce platforms in India.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus Buds Z were launched for Rs 3,190 which are available for Rs 2,799 under a special offer for now. Users will basically have to choose between the cool nature of the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition priced higher or the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z priced lower.