O2 Slovakia Inks Deal With Ericsson for 5G Deployment

The smartphone service provider in Slovakia, O2 Slovakia has inked a deal with the European telecom gear vendor Ericsson for the commercial 5G rollout and development of existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure. Ericsson will be the technological partner for O2 Slovakia. The telecom gear maker released a press release and said that the agreement follows a multi-vendor trial that happened across the service provider’s 5G pilot networks in Bratislava. Developing Telecoms report that in the same period, O2 Slovakia has acquired spectrum in the crucial 5G 700 MHz, 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency ranges.

Ericsson Radio System Will Aid 02 Slovakia in Meeting Sustainable Targets

The press release dropped by Ericsson also claimed that the 5G RAN technologies from the portfolio of Ericsson Radio System will help O2 Slovakia in delivering improved mobile broadband (MBB) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) customer experiences. Not only this, but it will also support new and enhanced Fixed Wireless Access business shenanigans such as consumer TV services.

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Ericsson Northern and Central Europe region, said that 5G is a major technology that will create a deep impact on Slovakia’s post-pandemic economic revival. In addition, Ericsson Radio System will also aid O2 Slovakia in fulfilling sustainable targets of reducing power consumption and add to the continued decarbonization within the ICT industry and across various other sectors. To accelerate and deploy the targets by 2022, O2 Slovakia strives to make a robust 5G product portfolio with 10x more energy efficient than 4G per transferred data.

O2 Slovakia Will Drive Next Generation Mobile Experiences

Igor Toth, CEO of O2 Slovakia, said that the contract would help the entity to drive next-generation mobile experiences for its existing and future customers. Also, it will cater to the rising demand for data traffic and open the doors of superior connectivity for households with Fixed Wireless Access. With the new deal with O2 Slovakia, the European vendor Ericsson has 137 commercial 5G agreements and deals with individual and unique operators. Out of the total deals, 78 are publicly announced 5G deals, whereas 85 deals are live 5G network across five continents.