Nokia Devices Receive 60-Day Warranty Extension in India

HMD Global announced on Monday that the warranty on Nokia phones are extended by 60 days due to the COVID-19 situation. According to the company, the warranty extension is applicable to those devices whose warranty expires between March 15 and May 15. Several other companies in the recent past have made similar announcements including OnePlus, Huawei, Realme and Oppo. OnePlus in particular also announced that it would be providing back-up devices to customers phones that are out for service in certain regions of the world. Similarly, Huawei announced that the warranty on devices would be extended till June 30.

Nokia Extends Warranty Period by 60 Days

In a note initially released on April 16, HMD Global, the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets said that the warranty extension would be applicable on both feature phones and smartphones.

“Our Repair and Returns services are experiencing some disruption in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the company said in its note. “To ensure we can still deliver on our promise, we are extending the warranty on your Nokia phone by 60 days. This is applicable to all warranties on both feature phones and smart phones that were due to expire between 15th March and 15th May 2020.”

Further, Nokia phone users in Europe and the US can still choose to book the phone for service provided the online repair and return services of the brand are available. The company said that it will repair and return the device within the specified time period mentioned at the time of booking the service.

Device Coverage Available for Access on Nokia Support

The company highlighted that the warranty of the devices can be checked on the Nokia support page by entering the device IMEI number. Android users can find the device IMEI number by heading to the settings page on Nokia device while the feature phone users need to dial *#06# on the main screen.

Additionally, HMD Global has also halted the deliveries of the devices due to the government advisory.

“In line with government advice we are temporarily halting orders during this difficult time. We will be back soon,” the company said in a note on the website.

It has to be noted that HMD Global has also been donating mobiles including the health workers and people in risk groups.

“We at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, have made the decision to donate Nokia phones to those who need to keep in touch the most – health workers, COVID-19 patients, people in risk groups with underlying health conditions and the elderly,” Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, said in a note.