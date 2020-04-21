COAI Requests States to Open Retail Recharging Centres

Highlights COAI has already discussed the matter with Karnataka Government

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has requested the states to open retail recharging centres to aid telecom subscribers. Since telecom services fall under essential services, COAI has urged that people involved in the business of retail recharge centres should be provided with a pass to move out. Similarly, telecom subscribers must also be allowed to step out in a staggered manner to get their recharge done. Since the government has extended the lockdown period until May 3, COAI is ensuring that telecom subscribers who are not open to online recharge options can get their recharge done at retail shops and stay connected with their loved ones.

COAI has Already Shared Matter with Karnataka Government

COAI has addressed the need of opening retail recharge patterns to Karnataka Government over a conference call which was scheduled on Friday, as reported by ET Telecom. Similarly, COAI is planning to highlight every state to ensure smooth flow of telecom services in the lockdown period. COAI is just working on staggered procedure which would allow movement of people in Covid-19 areas for recharge purposes. Also, COAI is analysing the cases of COVID-19 in every state and planning to make final calls after the complete analysation.

Telecom Operators are Offering Benefits to Subscribers

Telecom operators are offering extended benefits to subscribers in the lockdown period. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel extended the validity of prepaid plans for its low-income subscribers. The telco giants also credited Rs 10 talk time credit to keep them connected with their loved ones. Nearly, telecom operators have invested more than Rs 600 crore towards additional benefits for prepaid subscribers. Telcos have also urged to DoT for loans which will aid the operators in extending the prepaid benefits in the second phase of the lockdown period.

Telecom Operators Teamed up With Banks and Grocery Stores

Telecom operators are doing their part to provide seamless connectivity to subscribers. The largest operator of India Reliance Jio, has teamed up with nine different banks to offer recharge facilities at 90,000 ATMs. Also, the telco giant Vodafone Idea has teamed up with different banks. Bharti Airtel has stepped ahead, and they have teamed up with Banks, Pharmacy stores and Grocery Stores to provide prepaid recharge facilities to its subscribers.