Nokia 8.2 With Snapdragon 765 SoC and 5G Support Tipped to Debut at MWC 2020

Highlights The Nokia 8.2 is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 765 SoC

It will be HMD Global's first phone with 5G support

HMD Global is preparing to launch at least four smartphones

Nokia 8.2 will be HMD Global’s first 5G smartphone, according to a new report. At the Mobile World Congress 2020 tech show, HMD Global is rumoured to launch three smartphones- the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.2 and the much-awaited Nokia 8.2 5G. The Nokia 8.2 debuted back in December 2018 and several fans have been waiting for the device’s launch. It seems like HMD Global is preparing a major smartphone in the form of Nokia 8.2. The Finnish upstart is also expected to launch Nokia 9.2 PureView smartphone as a successor to Nokia 9 PureView with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G support. Going by the new rumour, the Nokia 8.2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset which we earlier saw on phones like Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G and Realme X50.

Nokia 8.2 With 5G Support Launching at MWC 2020: What You Need to Know

Over the last few years, HMD Global had a major presence at the Mobile World Congress tech show. Last year, the company launched phones like Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9 PureView at the MWC 2019, and this year, the brand may launch three phones- the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 8.2 5G. This news is reported by Nokiamob.net.

As for the Nokia 8.2 5G, it’s said to be the same smartphone which was leaked way back in October 2019. The Nokia 8.2 5G’s design will be very much identical to the Nokia 7.2 that was launched later in 2019. The specs of the Nokia 8.2 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 64MP primary sensor. On the front, the Nokia 8.2 is said to come with a 32MP selfie camera. The report also says the phone may have a 3500mAh battery along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

HMD Global is said to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G in multiple variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Nokia 8.2 5G may not reach the Indian market anytime soon as Indian telcos are yet to chart out their 5G rollout plans.

In other news, HMD Global is also said to come out with a new series and it will be announced at MWC 2020 itself.

HMD Global Failed to Make a Mark in 2019

After reviving the Nokia brand in 2016, HMD Global had a decent 2017 and 2018, but in 2019, the Finnish company failed to make a mark, at least in the Indian market. It launched the Nokia 9 PureView at Rs 49,999 earlier in 2019, however, the phone offered Snapdragon 845 chipset. Besides, we did not see any competitive phones from the brand in 2019 like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which managed HMD’s mid-range segment in 2018. Other than that, the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 offered dated chipsets and even the pricing was not on the mark too.

The Nokia 8.1 launched in December 2018 was the last decent handset from HMD Global. The phone offered Snapdragon 710 chipset at a launch price of Rs 26,990 and it’s now selling for around Rs 15,000. It will be interesting to see how HMD Global manages to take on the brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Honor and even Vivo. The only advantage of choosing Nokia smartphones right now is Android One certification. Nokia smartphones launched back in 2017 will receive Android 10 update this year which is an excellent thing.