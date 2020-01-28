Samsung to Launch Galaxy A51 and A71 Smartphones in India on January 29

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 were launched earlier this month

The Galaxy A71 is powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset

The Galaxy A51 comes with up to 6GB of RAM

Samsung is all set to bring the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones to the Indian market on January 29. After launching two flagship devices- the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite, the company is now shifting focus towards the mid-range segment. Samsung lost its second spot to Vivo in the Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019, and the company will try its best to regain the lost market share and second spot. The company has started taking registrations for both the phones in India and the official launch is set for tomorrow. Both the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 were launched earlier this month alongside the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite smartphones. The Galaxy A51 is a successor to the Galaxy A50s, whereas the A71 will replace the Galaxy A70s.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71: Specifications Detailed

The Galaxy A51 and A71 both sport identical specifications, but there are some notable changes as well. Starting with the Galaxy A51, the phone rocks a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display like the Galaxy S10 Lite. The phone also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. The A51 comes powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Cameras on the Galaxy A51 include 48MP primary shooter on the back, coupled with 12MP secondary shooter, and two 5MP shooters are present as well. The phone also rocks a 32MP selfie camera. The handset comes backed by a 4000mAh battery and has 15W charging support.

Moving onto the Galaxy A71, it rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A70s arrived with Snapdragon 675 chipset, so its good to see the company using Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Galaxy A71 also offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5MP sensors. Similar to the Galaxy A51, the A71 also offers a 32MP shooter. The A71 has a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Both the smartphones run Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71: Expected Pricing in India

The Galaxy A50 could start at Rs 22,990 in India, whereas the Galaxy A71 may be available at Rs 29,990 in the country. These prices are very reasonable, especially the Galaxy A71’s price. Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 with rotating camera and Snapdragon 730G chipset last year at Rs 48,990, but the Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC will be available for less than Rs 30,000. These are not the official prices from Samsung and are expected ones.

The Galaxy A71 will compete with the upcoming Poco X2 which is also said to come with Snapdragon 730G chipset. But the Poco X2 could retail for less than Rs 20,000 since the brand wants to go aggressive in the mid-range segment. The Poco X2 is also confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate panel and it will be exclusive to Flipkart.

As noted, Samsung recently lost its second spot to Vivo in the Indian market, thanks to better online models like the Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and so on from Vivo.