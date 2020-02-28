Netflix India Testing HD Quality Video for Mobile and Basic Plans

Netflix’s Rs 199 per month and Rs 499 per month plans now offer HD video quality, but the broader rollout is expected to happen over the next few weeks

By February 28th, 2020 AT 5:34 PM
    Highlights
    • Netflix upgraded Mobile and Basic plan to offer 720p quality from existing 480p
    • The company spokesperson said this is a test and service might not be rolled out widely.
    • Amazon Prime Video is offering HD support to every user if the phone supports the feature

    Amid growing competition in the Indian video streaming market, Netflix is actively trying to ramp up its subscriber base. The popular streaming giant has rolled out to HD video quality to two of its base plans. Netflix silently upgraded the “Mobile” plan starting Rs 199 per month and “Base” plan starting Rs 499 per month to High Definition (HD) quality. The video quality will now be 720p. Previously, both plans were limited to 480p video quality. Other plans remain the same for now. The “Standard” Rs 649 plan offers Full HD 1080p video quality and the top of the line “Premium” Rs 799 plan offers 4K/UHD video quality. However, do make a note that the updated plans are part of Netflix India’s testing and they may not be rolled out to the public.

    Updated Netflix Plans Were Available in India Since Earlier February

    Netflix India said the better video quality has been available since early February in India. However, this is likely for a limited time period as the streaming company said they are testing this feature. “We are always looking for ways in which to make the Netflix experience more immersive and enjoyable for our members. At the moment, this is a test, and might not be rolled out widely,” a Netflix spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

    How to Get HD Quality on Your Mobile and Basic Netflix Plans

    Netflix’s upgraded high definition video quality plans are available to everyone in India. Subscribers with “Mobile” and “Basic” plans can access 720p videos on their devices.

    Some Android phone users will, however, have problems loading 720p videos on their devices. Even though all mobile phones are basically HD ready, most basic Android mobiles won’t be able to stream HD video content due to certification issues.

    Only Android phones on Google’s Widevine Level 1 (L1) are allowed to play HD content. Low-end devices on Widevine Level (L3) apparently cannot stream Netflix’s videos in HD.

    In related news, Netflix India has also rolled out a Rs 5 for first-month offer. The new introductory offer is available with all plans regardless of whether a person chooses a mobile or premium plan. First time users will be able to avail this benefit before switching to the regular subscription from the second month. The company previously offered one month’s subscription for free to all its first-time customers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

